Face To Face campaign raises over $100,000 for Hospice
The results are in and the 19th annual Face To Face campaign has raised over $100,000 in support of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.
This year, the fundraiser has raised $106,737.
The campaign involves participants asking 10 people for $10 each all in support of the local Hospice.
Honorary co-chair, Len Solcz says the funds are primarily used to provide transportation services for patients and families.
To date, the Face to Face campaign has raised over $1.4-million for hospice care in Windsor-Essex.