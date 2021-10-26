Face To Face campaign raises over $100,000 for Hospice

The results are in and the 19th annual Face To Face campaign has raised over $100,000 in support of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

This year, the fundraiser has raised $106,737.

The campaign involves participants asking 10 people for $10 each all in support of the local Hospice.

Honorary co-chair, Len Solcz says the funds are primarily used to provide transportation services for patients and families.

To date, the Face to Face campaign has raised over $1.4-million for hospice care in Windsor-Essex.