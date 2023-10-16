Face to Face campaigns sets record with 2023 campaign

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is thanking the community after a record setting Face to Face campaign.

The 21st annual campaign raised $125,791, its highest fundraising total since the launch of the campaign.

Campaign founder John Fairley says in 21-years, the campaign has raised close to $1.6-million.

He says it's amazing.

"I mean we're looking at $1.6-million raised in this thing from the beginning," he says. "Started so easy, heartfelt knowledge I think of our community. They know what hospice does."

Fairley says despite struggles and uncertainties, the community continues to give to Hospice.

"They appreciate what they do in these buildings and so much more and that's a testament from what the hospice has been doing for years and years and years since they started," says Fairley. "Easy to hook up with a group like this."

The campaign supports Hospice's Fairley Family Transportation Program.

It also assists Hospice's G.E.N.I.E. Transportation Program and provides Hospice clients with rides to medical appointments and rides to a variety of Hospice Wellness Programs.

The campaign ran from August 15 to September 30.

Last year, just over $107,500 was raised.