Face to Face launches 20th campaign

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County's annual Face to Face campaign kicks off its 20th year.

The campaign goes towards supporting the Hospice Fairley Family Transportation Program.

Last year the campaign exceeded its goal of $100,000 raising $106,737.

Chair John Fairley says the campaign started on his show 'Face to Face' on Your TV

He says it calls on residents to ask 10 people they know to donate $10 to Hospice.

"Today we start our 20th year of this campaign, which is amazing to anyone who has been a part of it but not so much for people who needed it for their families, relatives, neighbours or co-workers," he say. "When people realize what Hospice has does for this community it makes it so much easier to give to a campaign like this."

Fairley says he hopes to meet or exceed last year's goal.

"To meet last year's goal of $100,000 to help with transportation in the city and the county for those that need it, it's more about the heartfelt gratitude this year especially because we've done this for 20 years," says Fairley. "This community has been amazing."

He says he is grateful for the community's generosity.

"There are people that give every year. When you had someone who has needed any of the services at the Hospice of Windsor-Essex County whether in Leamington or here in Windsor," he says. "This is just one time of year, for 45 days that allows people to do more."

The campaign has raised over $1.4 million over the years.