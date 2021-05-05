Facebook Board Upholds Former U.S. President Trump's Suspension

Former U.S. president Donald Trump won't return to Facebook, at least for now.

The social network's independent Oversight Board has voted to uphold his ban from the platform after his account was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

While upholding the suspension, the board faulted Facebook for the way it made the decision, calling it "not appropriate" to suspend Trump indefinitely.

The board says Facebook has six months to re-examine its "arbitrary" penalty.