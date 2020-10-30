Facial Recognition Tech Rolled Out at Detroit Border

Travellers can expect to have their pictures taken when heading to Detroit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the implementation of biometric facial comparison technology Friday at the pedestrian border crossings in Detroit and Champlain, NY.

According to the release, the technology will be used to enhance the identity verification process for lawful entry into the United States. Tech expert Carmi Levy tells The Afternoon News he expects to see it used more in the future.

"We've seen a significant uptick in the use of facial recognition across the entire law enforcement spectrum in recent years. Police forces, border crossings, airports, you name it everywhere you look they're looking to facial recognition," he says.

Levy says privacy concerns are likely to surface.

"The concern will always revolve around the data that is collected by these systems, who has access to that information, what they can do with it, how it's protected, who it's shared with and when it's deleted," says. Levy.

He says many people will object, but that's the cost of entering a foreign country.

"If we want to cross the border I think we have to accept the fact that this is the price that we pay, and accept the fact that they have better tools to ensure that they can separate legitimate travelers like all of us from non-legitimate travelers who would do us harm," he added.

The amount of personally identifiable information used in the process will be limited, according to the CBP. New photos of U.S. citizens will be deleted within 12-hours and foreign nationals will be stored in a secure database.