Fairmount Properties suing the City of Windsor for axing development at former Grace hospital site

Fairmount Properties is taking legal action against the City of Windsor.

In a release by law company Gardiner Roberts LLP in Toronto, it states that Fairmount, who is a leading national mixed-use developer, "has been left with no choice but to pursue the City of Windsor in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice".

Fairmount and the City signed a memorandum of understanding in the summer of 2020 to construct commercial and residential buildings at the former Grace Hospital site that would also house international students.

The $100-million dollar project was known as Global Village Windsor and was expected to include approximately 450 units.

At the beginning of December 2023, it was announced that the City had cancelled the plans during a closed door meeting, with mayor Drew Dilkens saying there wasn't enough traction with company.

In the release it states that following the termination of the agreement, the mayor and council then put forward false media statements accusing Fairmount of delay. The law company wrote that Fairmount was in full compliance with the timetable for the project, which was agreed to by the City.

The release also says the decision to terminate the agreement in the in-camera meeting, didn't allow Fairmount and its community partners, including St. Clair College, to be present.

Just weeks before the agreement was axed in December, St. Clair College entered into a memorandum of understanding with Fairmount.

Gavin Tighe, a lawyer representing Fairmount, tells AM800 News that the City has been served, with a return date in May with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Windsor.

Tighe says ultimately Fairmount Properties still wants to develop the Global Village.