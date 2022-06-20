Faith-based institutions to talk about opioid crisis and distribute naloxone kits

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is teaming up with local faith-based institutions.

They're launching an Opioid Awareness Campaign.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says they will be educating congregations about the opioid crisis.

He says naloxone kits will also be given to the institutions and they'll be distributing them at the end of services.

"Churches, synagogues, the Windsor mosque have agreed to distribute naloxone kits at their after service and I anticipate there will be many in faith-based institutions distributing them in the next few weeks," says Dr. Nesathurai.

iStock.com/Adam Calaitzis

Eric Nadalin is the health unit's Direction of Health Promotion and says WECHU is excited with the partnerships.

"This is the first outreach initiative in recent history anyway where we've engaged faith based leaders in a public health initiative and definitely as it relates to substance abuse," says Nadalin.

Dr. Nesathurai says there were five opioid overdose deaths in Windsor-Essex from June 6 to June 12.

He says in 2021, there were 61 opioid overdose deaths in the region.