Faith based organizations learn of the opioid crisis

More than 500 naloxone kits have been handed out by local faith-based institutions.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit teamed up with churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples last month (June) to educate congregations about the opioid crisis in the region.

As part of the 'Opioid Awareness Campaign', naloxone kits were distributed at the end of services.

The health unit says "the success of the naloxone distribution events surpassed initial expectations, due to the commitment of community partners who stepped forward to assist with distribution."

WECHU says the campaign will continue at places of worship on a per-request basis.

In 2021 there were more than 60 opioid-related overdose deaths in Windsor-Essex.