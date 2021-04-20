Fake Gold Scam in Windsor

Windsor police are warning about a woman selling fake gold in the city.

The Financial Crimes Unit say a victim was approached Monday afternoon on Hall Avenue by a woman driving an older model black Dodge Caravan with several children inside, who claimed to be trying to escape a domestic relationship.

She offered a bag of gold in exchange for cash, saying it was worth a substantial amount of money.

The victim complied, then later found out the jewelry was fake.

The suspect is described as a female, 30-40 years old, 4'0" - 4'10", chubby, with green eyes and was wearing a blue hijab, black shirt and blue coat.

The Financial Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have been approached by this woman or may have also been victimized to contact police.