Fake Stanley Cup rings seized

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in New York have seized counterfeit NHL Stanley Cup rings.

Officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo facility confiscated the shipment of 10 Detroit Red Wings championship rings from 1936 earlier this month after an examination determined they were fake.

CBP officials say they violated Intellectual Property Rights of the Red Wings trademark and believe the rings had a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price value of $15,000.

"Our CBP officers take pride in the work they do which includes protecting our economy and consumers from counterfeit goods," said Champlain Area Port Director Steven Bronson. "Their role is crucial in protecting both the consumer and businesses from imported fraudulent items."