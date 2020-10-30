Falcons Hold Off Panthers on TNF

The Falcons scored a much-needed win as they held off the Panthers 25-17 on Thursday Night Football in Charlotte.

Todd Gurley and Matt Ryan each ran for scores as Atlanta improved to 2-and-6.

Julio Jones hauled in seven passes for 137 yards and Blidi Wreh-Wilson capped the win with a late interception.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 176 yards, a touchdown and a pick for Carolina.

He left briefly in the second half after a hard hit but returned in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers are on a three-game slide and fell to 3-and-5.

With files from the Associated Press