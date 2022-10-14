Fall Convocation brings grads and well-wishers back to the University of Windsor

A large group of students is expected to gather for Fall Convocation at the University of Windsor.

More than 2,300 students will attend the newly-opened Toldo Lancer Centre today and tomorrow for five sessions of Convocation.

The ceremonies will include approximately 1,500 new graduands, and 800 returning graduates who collected diplomas virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

During the ceremonies, honorary doctor of law degrees will be presented to Professor Philip H. Alexander and Dr. Caroline Hamm.

Professor Alexander received a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Assumption University in 1963 and a Master of Applied Science degree from the University of Windsor in 1964, both in Electrical Engineering.

He spent his teaching career at the University of Windsor, retiring as Associate Dean in the Faculty of Engineering.

He is also a founding member of the board of the North American Black Historical Museum and Cultural Centre in Amherstburg, among many other achievements.

Dr. Hamm is the Chair of Oncology, Windsor Campus, Schulich School of Medicine as well as the clinical research director of the Windsor Cancer Research Group.

She is the chair of the Windsor Regional Hospital Research and Academic Committee, and is leading the Complex Hematology Program development in Windsor.

Dr. Hamm has received the Human Touch Award from Cancer Care Ontario for service and innovation in cancer care, among many other honours.

A full list of time and dates for all Convocation sessions can be found on the University of Windsor website.