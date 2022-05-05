Fallen Windsor police officer to be remembered with a moment of silence

A moment of silence will be observed Thursday to remember a Windsor police officer killed in the line of duty 16 years ago.

The Windsor Police Service is asking everyone to observe a moment of silence at 2:07 p.m. to reflect on the life of Senior Constable John Atkinson and the sacrifice he made while serving his community.

On May 5, 2006, the 37-year-old Atkinson was shot and killed while investigating a drug deal outside a convenience store near Pillette Road and Seminole Street.

He left behind a wife and two young kids.

Nikkolas Brennan, 18-years-old at the time of the shooting, would be convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the case.

AM800 file photo of Senior Constable John Atkinson