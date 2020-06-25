iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

False 911 Complaint Leads to Arrest of Windsor Man

am800-news-911-emergency-phone-istock


WINDSOR — A Windsor man has been charged for allegedly calling 911 to falsely claim he was being held hostage.

Windsor police responded to the call at 7:15pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 about a person being held against their will.

A number of police officers responded to the call and after some time, police were able to determine the 9-11 complaint was fake.

The suspect was arrested.

Gary White, 21, of Windsor is charged with public mischief and breach of a prior release condition.

Police remind the public that false 911 calls tie up valuable resources and it should never be intentionally abused.


 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE