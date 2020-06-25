False 911 Complaint Leads to Arrest of Windsor Man



WINDSOR — A Windsor man has been charged for allegedly calling 911 to falsely claim he was being held hostage.

Windsor police responded to the call at 7:15pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 about a person being held against their will.

A number of police officers responded to the call and after some time, police were able to determine the 9-11 complaint was fake.

The suspect was arrested.

Gary White, 21, of Windsor is charged with public mischief and breach of a prior release condition.

Police remind the public that false 911 calls tie up valuable resources and it should never be intentionally abused.



