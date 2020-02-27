Familiar Face Enters Windsor Ward 7 Byelection

WINDSOR — Howard Weeks is the latest person to file nomination papers for this spring's Ward 7 byelection.

Weeks is no stranger to an election campaign having run against current Ward 4 Counc. Chris Holt in the 2018 general municipal election. A resident of Ward 4, Weeks says if he's elected he'll immediately move to Ward 7.

"I have several relatives and friends that live in the ward and I'm familiar with the neighbourhood and I am looking forward to moving there in a short while," says Weeks.

If elected, he feels can make a positive difference around the council table.

"I want to move forward with making as many changes regarding accountability, transparency and also regarding taking care of and addressing flooding issues in ward 7, crime issues in ward 7."

Igor Dzaic, Barbara Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, and Thérèse Papineau are also seeking the Ward 7 seat.

The byelection is set for April 27th and those interested have until March 13th at 2pm to file their nomination papers.

The seat became vacant when Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh.