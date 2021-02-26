Familiar Names to Lead LaSalle Fire Services

The Town of LaSalle has a new Deputy Fire Chief.

Rick Malott, who's been with Essex Fire and Rescue since 2008, has been hired and will begin serving in the role on March 15.

Malott says "I am distinctly honoured and humbled to begin this opportunity to work with LaSalle Fire Service. LaSalle is a progressive and professional organization with fantastic staff and proven leadership. I look forward to serving the department and community with the highest level of integrity and commitment for many years to come."

The current Deputy Fire Chief in LaSalle Ed Thiessen will be promoted to Fire Chief when current Chief Dave Sutton retires in April after 35-years of service.

"We wish Chief Sutton well in his retirement", says town CAO Joe Milicia, who adds "We look forward to Deputy Chief Malott joining our team. Succession planning within the leadership of the Town’s administration has helped us to prepare for these type of staffing changes."