Families Separated by Canada-U.S. Border May Be Reunited Soon

Some families separated by the Canada-U.S. border restrictions due to COVID-19 may soon be reunited.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that immediate family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be exempt from the ban on entering into Canada.

"This is an incredibly difficult time to be apart from a spouse, a child or mom and dad. We hear that, that's why we are bringing in limited exception to allow immediate families members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada," says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

The family members outside of Canada must not have COVID-19 or exhibit any signs or symptoms and

upon entry, they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

An immediate family member refers to a spouse or common-law partner, a dependent child, a parent or stepparent.

All foreign nationals who exhibit signs of COVID-19 will still be banned from entering Canada.

The change does not apply to immediate family members of temporary residents in Canada, such as those on a student or work visa.

Last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he supported the idea of re-uniting families; noting about 1, 700 families have been separated since border restrictions were implemented.

The current non-essential travel ban at the border is set to expire on June 21, but it has been extended twice already for a month at a time.