Family Dispute Leads to Firearms Charges in Chatham

Police say a "family dispute" in Chatham has led to firearms charges.

Chatham-Kent Police Service was called to a home around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 13.

According to a release, officers learned a man was in possession of a loaded rifle and was arguing with three people inside the home.

Police say the Community Patrol and Critical Incident Response Team surrounded the residence and a negotiator was able to talk the man into surrendering without incident around 3 a.m.

According to police, a search of the home turned up three additional firearms and ammunition.

A 22-year-old man from Chatham is charged with uttering threats, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Police say the man remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 24.