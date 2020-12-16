Family Members Thinking about Loved Ones at The Village at St. Clair

Family and friends are concerned about the well-being of their loved ones at The Village at St. Clair.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the long term care home in south Windsor earlier this month.

Since that time, the number of confirmed cases has skyrocketed.

The local health unit says as of Wednesday morning, 48 residents have tested positive along with 31 staff members.

But Unifor Local 2458, the union which represents the workers says the case counts are much higher.

Sarah has a family member who is at the home and told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, more needs to be done by the city and province.

"We need to make sure that they have help," she says. "We can't leave it all up to them and they don't have help so how are we going to help them."

Pat is an AM800 listener and says she's worried about her mother.

"My concern here is who is taking care of my mother," she says. "Why isn't the province, why isn't the city, why isn't the health unit doing anything."

Katrina feels the local health unit deserves the blame.

"Who I blame is the health unit because if the health unit is behind in their numbers," she says. "How can any long term care resident of any sort know what the numbers are, if the health unit is not doing their part."

There are currently eight outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, December 16, 2020