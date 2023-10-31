Family mourns the loss of 16-year-old boy following fatal crash on the E.C. Row Expressway

The mother of the 16-year-old who died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on Friday has spoken out about her son.

16-year-old Dakota Rivard was killed in a collision on Friday afternoon on the westbound E.C. Row Expressway, between Central Avenue and Walker Road.

Rivard was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while another motorcyclist remains in the hospital.

A police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing at this time.

Jamie Poisson, Dakota's mother, describes her son as someone who could light up any room, and remembers him as a smart and intuitive kid.

She says their large, blended family has been working hard to move forward, but also keep Dakota's memory alive.

"It really comes and goes day by day, we've thankfully had so many people stop in and share their happy memories and just sit with us when we needed them to do so. It's been what's got us through the last few days."

She says he was a smart, driven boy.

"He had just a way about him. There's just nobody like him. I just don't... I don't even know how to articulate just how he could light up a room. It's not that he came in and had to be the star of the show, he could stand quiet in the corner, but he was listening."

Poisson says her son always had a love for dirt bikes and motorcycles.

"The day after his birthday, he would've gone on his birthday to get his G1 and his M1 but it was a holiday. So, we had to go the day after and he couldn't wait, he was up and riding as soon as the bikes were available when he had his M1."

Visitation is scheduled for this weekend and a celebration of life ceremony is planned for November 6.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Rich Garton