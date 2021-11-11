Family of five left homeless following house fire in Chatham

Five people have been left homeless following a house fire in Chatham-Kent.

Crews were called to 163 Raleigh St. at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the house sustained significant smoke and water damage.

While no injuries are reported, two adults and three children have been displaced.

The cause of the blaze is listed as undetermined with damage estimated at $200,000.