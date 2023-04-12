Family of late Gil Maure happy name will remain a part of LaSalle's waterfront

The family of the late Gilbert Maure is 'very satisfied' with an agreement reached with the Town of LaSalle to ensure the Maure name remains part of a new waterfront park.

Council voted Tuesday to name it's new waterfront project LaSalle Landing, rebranding the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one site along the Detroit River at Front Road.

The town worked with the family of the late Gilbert Maure, the name sake of Gil Maure Park, to designate a certain area of the park as the Gil Maure Festival Plaza, which is currently under construction.

Rolly Maure, the grandson of Gilbert Maure, says they're very agreeable and happy with the situation.

"It does carry on my grandfather's legacy. It is not near his land that he donated, it will be the festival area which is more northeast of the exhibition centre. But it will be big enough to handle the Strawberry Festival and all the car festivals," he says.

There will also be a new road leading into the site, which will also be named after Gil Maure.

Photo courtesy: Town of LaSalle

Maure says the agreement will not allow the Gil Maure name to ever be changed.

"The exhibition centre could be changed to Acme Exhibition Centre or Nike, it depends who puts the money in on it. But the Gil Maure Plaza will stay the Gil Maure Plaza," he says.

Maure adds "it's nice because now we know the Maure name will be carried on for long past when we're gone, so that's a good thing."

The nearly $50-million waterfront project will include a mix use of indoor and outdoor space, a walkable parkland, a 30,000 square foot event centre at the former Westport Marina site, splash pads, and a sports zone on the 60 acre property.