Family of suspect in LaSalle murder case asks for privacy

The family of a LaSalle man identified as a suspect in a homicide in the town has issued a brief statement.

In an e-mail to AM800 News, the statement says "Our family asks for privacy at this time in the face of this tragedy. The focus right now is on the three children."

The statement was issued on behalf of the family by Phil Lyons, the father of Blair Lyons.

He's been identified as a suspect in the death of his wife, 34-year-old Amanda Lyons.

The couple share three young children.

Around 7:30 a.m. on March 19, police were called to a home in the 1400-block of Sugarwood Crescent in the Heritage Estates neighbourhood to check on the well-being of someone who lived there.

A woman identified as Amanda Lyons was found dead inside the home.

Police say Blair Lyons vehicle was located early Saturday morning abandoned on the Ambassador Bridge and there is evidence that he jumped from the bridge into the Detroit River.

A search continues to locate him.