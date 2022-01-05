Family of toddler killed in Lakeshore crash considering legal action

The family of a toddler killed in a crash in Lakeshore has retained a lawyer who is hoping to speak with any witnesses as part of any potential legal action in the future.

Windsor lawyer Dina Mejalli, a partner at Greg Monforton and Partners, Injury Lawyers, has been retained by the family of the late Ethan Spada.

The 2-year-old boy was killed and his mother, Avery Parent, was seriously injured on Nov. 10, 2021 in a crash at the intersection of County Road 42 and Renaud Line in Lakeshore.

Provincial police have charged Darrin James Obermok, 55, of Lakeshore with Operation while impaired by alcohol Causing Death and Dangerous Operation Causing Death.

Mejalli says "unfortunately, the police will not share any evidence with us until the criminal charges are resolved and so we are doing our own investigation of this tragedy and are looking for anyone who either witnessed the crash or were there in the aftermath. We are trying to assemble evidence before memories fade and witnesses disappear," she says.

Windsor lawyer Dina Mejalli says the family is looking for answers.

"They're grieving and they're hurting, and they want some answers as to what happened. They're contemplating their options going into the future and so the details of what's occurred allows them to make choices as to what they're next steps could be," she says.

Anyone wishing to speak to Dina Mejalli can contact her at 519-258-6490 or through the law firm's website.