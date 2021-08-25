Family Respite Services Gets $75,000 to Build Accessible Playground

The Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home is getting a boost from W.E. Care for Kids, in the form of a $75,000 donation for an accessible playground.

Family Respite Services is building a new respite home for families caring for children with disabilities at 4400 Howard Ave.

Many programs currently operate out of the current home that's in dire need of being replaced according to officials, including an after school crisis program, weekend support program and specialized summer day camp program.

The donation will ensure children and youth with disabilities will have a safe place to learn to be active in the backyard of the new accessible Family Respite Services home.

W.E. Care for Kids board president, Mike Brain, says they're hoping to inspire the community to continue donating to this project, as it still requires $225,000 to complete the construction and build the accessible playground.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this important project and we hope our donation inspires others to get on board as well. Now more than ever, children of all abilities need a safe outdoor space where kids can be kids. This playground gives children of all abilities a place to have fun while developing their mind and bodies," says Brian.

Alexandria Fischer, from Family Respite Services, says they've received zero government funding to build the respite home.

"So, we have relied on the community to respond to this urgent respite need. Family Respite Services hopes to start operating programs at the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home by January 2022 if we can obtain the $225,000 to complete construction. It’s emotional and exciting to see this project come to life because of the commitment to children to date," says Fischer.

