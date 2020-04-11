Family Services Windsor Essex gets $10K Boost from Run for Rocky

Family Services Windsor-Essex is getting a $10,000 boost from the Run for Rocky Legacy Project.

Co-Founders Nancy and Rob Campana marked Run for Rocky Legacy Day with the donation Thursday. In a statement, the Campanas say there is a great need for LGBTQ families self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family dynamics have changed for many and that could cause more anxiety and stress, according to the statement. The Campanas hope the added support will also help students who can't turn to their campus gay straight alliance clubs.



Five Run for Rocky marathons were held before the Campanas switched to a legacy project to support LGBTQ projects and services throughout Essex County in 2017.

The organization continues to hold fundraisers and collect donations throughout the year.

Nancy and Rob's son Rocky took his own life in 2012 at just 23 years old — the Campanas have taken on the challenge of helping others in the LGBTQ community ever since.

The City of Windsor declared April 9 Run for Rock Day in 2018.

