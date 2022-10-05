Fanshawe College faculty file grievance, seek indoor mask mandate

LONDON, Ont. - Faculty at Fanshawe College have filed a grievance calling on the London, Ont., school to reinstate a mandatory indoor mask policy.

OPSEU Local 110, which represents faculty at the college, says it filed a group grievance on Sept. 23 over what it claims is Fanshawe's failure to provide a safe working environment.

The union says its members have raised safety concerns after the college dropped indoor masking, social distancing and other preventative measures.

Fanshawe says it will schedule a hearing with faculty to hear the grievance.

The college says it has followed all provincial health and safety guidelines on campus.

It also says that while it doesn't mandate masks, the college still encourages students and employees to wear masks indoors and keep their COVID-19 vaccine records up to date.