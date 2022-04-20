'Far too many people are dying': Local law professor defends proposed consumption site

There’s been some controversy in Windsor over the location of a proposed safe consumption site.

The health unit's preferred spot at 628 Goyeau St has garnered some division, and many questions.

A local law professor is advocating for safe consumption sites, saying they’re about harm reduction, not encouraging drug use.

University of Windsor’s Bill Bogart says a common argument, that consumption sites make for dangerous neighbourhoods, is simply false.

“The evidence is pretty clear that they do save lives, they don’t contribute to crime, they actually help make the neighbourhood in which they’re placed more orderly.”

Bogart says the argument that safe injection sites encourage drug sharing is off-base, because people share drugs either way.

“It’s a controversial issue, I understand the argument, but I think it has to be de-coupled from safe injection sites." he began. "I don’t think we should say, ‘Well, one of the reasons we’re not going to have safe injection sites is because it will encourage people to share drugs.’ I don’t think that’s the logic of this.”

Professor Bogart also adds, consumption sites are an important tool to fight the opioid epidemic.

“It’s about recognizing the reality of drug use, and this horrible, horrible opioid crisis we have on our hands, and that if we don’t intervene with these harm reduction services, even more people will die than are dying now, and right now far too many people are dying,” he told AM800 News.

Health unit officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the opioid crisis, increasing the need for a site in the region.

There were 358 drug-related overdoses in the region in 2020 resulting in 64 deaths — final statistics for 2021 are not yet available, but health unit officials say early numbers indicate they'll be higher.