Farhi Holdings has plans to develop 53 acres of land near new hospital

Farhi Holdings has plans to bring more hotels to Windsor as part of a potential $300-million to $500-million development.

London-based developer Shmuel Farhi has his sights set on developing 53 acres of land owned by his company that's right next to the site of the future Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

The estimated $2-billion hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.

The development company's website is listing over 500,000 Sq.Ft. for mixed used development; commercial/retail/office/hospitality, with a focus on an 18 acre piece of land running along County Road 42.

Farhi Holdings has plans to develop 53 acres of land right next to the site of the future Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession. Nov. 29, 2022 (Image courtesy of Farhi.ca)

Farhi says you are going to see a $300-million to $500-million development on the property but that he plans to add long-term stay projects on the site, like hotels, hospitality and suites.

"We have around half a dozen hoteliers that would like to be there," he says. "I mean you have the hospital there, somebody might have to stay to visit their loved ones, right?"

The property listed on the Farhi Holdings website also lists plans to develop residential neighbourhoods.

On Nov. 24, the November Market Update from Infrastructure Ontario detailed that the tendering process for the hospital project will begin between January and March 2025 with a contract to be awarded.

Construction would then begin in the summer of 2026 and could be completed by 2030.

The original timeline announced in early 2022 had construction slated to begin in the spring of 2027 and finish in 2031.

Farhi hopes to begin development of the land near the hospital after finishing the construction of an apartment tower complex at the corner of Riverside Drive and Janette Avenue.

Windsor City Council gave final approval Monday night for phase one of the project that will see a 28-storey, 166-unit structure on the site.

A second residential tower directly next to the phase one building has yet to go through the approval process.