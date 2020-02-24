Farm Tractor Operator Charged in Fatal Crash in KIngsville
WINDSOR — The operator of a farm tractor has been charged following a fatal crash in Kingsville.
On October 25, 2019, around 8:30pm, the OPP were called for the collision between a farm tractor and a vehicle on Road 7 East.
The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Leamington man, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the farm tractor, 46-year-old Robert Boyd of Ruthven, is charged with careless driving causing death.
He will appear in court on March 16th, 2020