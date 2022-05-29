Farms Music Band Association aims to help migrant workers with their mental health

A band formed by temporary migrant farm workers and Leamington locals is aiming to share their Latin heritage with the county.

Farms Music Band Association was formed in 2019 before the pandemic, and hopes to make temporary workers lives better through music, live performances and videos.

Diana Sancez from Farms Music Band Association says the organization was formed to help migrant workers with their mental health.

"The idea is to bring them a good time instead of them going to things like alcohol because of depression or issues with mental health. The music helps them with have a healthy entertainment," Sancez said.

Sancez says the band will appear at more events, now that restrictions are easing up.

"We are participating and finding different ways to participate in cultural events with the support of the community by sharing our Latin music and our culture," she continued. "The purpose is to have the band and ourselves share our music and support the community."

She says many migrant workers are separated from their families.

"It's a good way for the people in the community to know about the music and the culture. We don't see it as a business because we all have our own jobs but it's a way to support the workers and the community."

Sancez says the majority of the band is temporary migrant farm workers.

More information about Farms Music Band Association, and what events they will appear at over the summer, can be found here.