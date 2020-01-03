Fast Food Vegan Restaurant to Open in Tecumseh

Tecumseh is getting a fast food vegan restaurant.

Globally Local, which also has two locations in London, is opening up a shop at 13462 Tecumseh Rd. East.

Owner James McInnes says it will provide the traditional fast food items such as burgers and tacos, but just a plant-based version.

Globally Local has attended Windsor's VegFest for three years and found a lot of support for vegan food in the area.

McInnes says opening a location here made sense.

"Windsor has really like strong vegan community," he says. "We always have a lot of support from people from Windsor and Tecumseh area, we have been there with our food truck at VegFest Windsor with a great turnout."

McInnes says the food will be reasonably priced.

"It is something that is affordable, something that you can feed it to your kids or whatever and a lot of people are very price sensitive when it comes to food and we try to fill that gap."

McInnes expects to open the Tecumseh location on Tecumseh Rd. near Manning in April.

