Fatal collision in Lakeshore

A person has died following a fatal two vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 46 and County Road 25.

Around midnight, a southbound SUV failed to stop while proceeding on Lakeshore Road 209 and collided with an eastbound pick-up truck sending it off the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was transported by Windsor Essex EMS to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pick-up truck was also taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision investigators were on scene to assist with the investigation, but all roads have since reopened.