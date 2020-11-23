Fatal Crash Closes Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent

One person has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Hwy. 401 near Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent OPP were called to Hwy. 401 east of County Road 42 for a multi-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say two vehicles were travelling eastbound when they collided, pushing one vehicle into the south ditch.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

Highway 401 eastbound remains closed at County Road 42 while police continue their investigation.