Fatal crash in Chatham-Kent

A 55-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 7:30 on Queens Line near the 401 access ramp.

Police say a cement truck collided with an S-U-V.

The 31-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, while the driver of the S-U-V was airlifted to hospital, where she later died.

Police say the names of those involved are not being released at this time as the investigation continues.

