One person is dead after a crash in Essex.

OPP were called to the scene near the intersection of County Road 50 and Dunn Road around 12:00pm.

According to police, a pickup truck left the road and struck a tree, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene and the road was closed for about nearly 6 hours, reopening around 5:40pm.