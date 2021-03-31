Fatal Crash in Harrow

A serious two-vehicle crash in Harrow has claimed the life of one of the drivers.

Provincial police say 46-year-old Eunice Miller of Harrow has died from injuries.

The crash happened Tuesday morning around 8am at County Road 15 and County Road 18.

According to police, Miller's minivan and a transport truck collided, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

Miller was taken to hospital where she died from her injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not hurt.

The area was closed for several hours as the OPP Technical Collision Investigation team investigated.

It has since reopened but the investigation continues.

- with files from AM800's Paul McDonald