Fatal Crash in Lakeshore

One person is dead following a crash in Lakeshore.

Emergency crews were called to County Road 42 between Lakeshore Road 125 and County Road 31 just west of St. Joachim at 3:45pm Monday.

Provincial police say the head-on collision involved a pickup truck and a tractor trailer.

According to OPP, the lone driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer wasn't hurt.

The road was closed for several hours while the OPP's Technical Collision Investigation Unit reconstructed the scene.