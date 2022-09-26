Fatal crash victims identified

Provincial Police in Lakeshore have identified two people killed during a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.

The OPP responded to a collision, just east of Belle River Road, around 7:25 p.m. on September 23.

Members of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police say two occupants of one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, including 55-year old Syed Mehdi Hussein Bokhari of Mississauga, Ontario and Syeda Samina Sudhra Bokhari, a 62 year old from Calgary, Alberta.

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

They're asking anyone who can help to call 1-888-310-1122.