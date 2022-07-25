Fatal farm accident claims life of 63-year-old Harrow man

Essex OPP have provided an update on an investigation into a fatal farm accident from earlier this month.

Police say on July 14 just before 7 p.m. officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS personnel responded to an incident on McLean Road in Harrow.

An investigation determined a 63-year-old man from Harrow died after he was involved in a farming accident, which police say involved the victim being struck by farming equipment.

According to police the incident was deemed accidental, and not considered suspicious.