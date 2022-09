One person is dead following an apartment fire in downtown Windsor.

Windsor Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue just after 2 p.m. this afternoon, and upgraded the situation soon after.

Officials say one person was found dead in a unit on the 15th floor after crews battled heavy smoke.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's office has been called in to investigate.

Traffic is blocked in the area of Ouellette and Erie Street.