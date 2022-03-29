Fatal industrial accident in Oldcastle under investigation

A worker has died after an industrial accident in Oldcastle.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development says it was notified about a critical injury at Saturn Tool & Die on Monday.

According to the ministry, a worker was injured by a piece of machinery and succumbed to their injuries.

The ministry says two inspectors have been assigned and one order has been issued.

The ministry's investigation continues.

Saturn Tool & Die is located on Hennin Street.

Saturn Tool & Die, 5175 Hennin St, Oldcastle, Ontario (Photo courtesy: Google Maps)