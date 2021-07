A 44-year-old Chatham man is dead after an industrial accident in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a site on Centre Street in Chatham around 4pm on Monday.

According to police, a man fell from a ladder and sustained life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the Ministry of Labour has taken over the investigation.