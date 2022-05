An 18-year-old Dover Township woman is dead following a single motor vehicle collision with a tree in Chatham.

Police arrived to the scene of Paincourt Line near Bear Line Road at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21.

The woman was transported from the scene to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries and later transported to the Windsor Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The fatal collision remains under investigation.