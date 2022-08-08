iHeartRadio
Fatal motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a serious collision on Orford Road just south of Selton Line in Orford Township late Saturday night.

According to police, a motorcycle rider was travelling northbound and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control.

Police say the bike left the road, striking a tree and ejecting the male operator from the motorcycle. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

