Fatal motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to a serious collision on Orford Road just south of Selton Line in Orford Township late Saturday night.
According to police, a motorcycle rider was travelling northbound and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control.
Police say the bike left the road, striking a tree and ejecting the male operator from the motorcycle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name is not being released at this time.
Police continue to investigate.