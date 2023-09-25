Fatal motorcycle crash in Chatham-Kent under investigation

One person is dead after a serious crash involving a motorcycle in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency personnel were called Sunday afternoon to a collision on Mill Street East at Tilbury Street just outside of Tilbury.

According to police, a motorcycle with two people on it, struck a boat trailer being towed by a pickup truck.

Police say the investigation revealed, the pickup was turning onto Tilbury Street from Mill Street East when the crash occurred.

Both people on the motorcycle were taking to hospital.

Police say the motorcycle driver suffered minor injuries but the passenger, a 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate the crash.

The name of the woman is not being released at this time, out of respect to the family.