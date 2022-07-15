Fatal 'non-traffic accident' on Harrow, Ont. road

Essex County OPP is investigating a fatal "non-traffic accident" in Harrow, Ont.

Police responded to the incident around 9 p.m. Thursday on McLean Road.

Officers say residents can expect a police presence in the area as the investigation takes place.

No road closures have been implemented, but police are asking the public to avoid the area for the safety of investigators.

Few details are known about the nature of the incident at this time, but police say updates will be provided as they become available.

The name of the deceased is also being withheld pending notification of next of kin.