The Ministry of Labour is investigating a fatal workplace incident.

Provincial police in Leamington say officers along with Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a call on Mersea Road 8 Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old was working on a greenhouse and fell to the ground sustaining serious injuries.

According to police, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information have been provided at this time.