Father of missing Windsor teen worried about daughter's safety

The father of a missing Windsor teen is worried about his daughter's safety.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Eric Deslippe says his daughter Mackenna has not been seen or heard from since Monday morning.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, Windsor police asked for the public's help in locating the missing 13-year-old.

Police said she was last seen in south Windsor Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. and was seen entering a grey Ford Flex SUV driven by an unknown individual.

Deslippe says his family is concerned.

"Our family thinks that she has been talking or communicating with an individual through social media for a while now," he continued. "I feel like it was kind of a setup because the vehicle was pointed towards the house, down the street. She ran to the vehicle, the vehicle drove away in the opposite direction that she ran. It was obviously a planned thing whether or not the situation at the time whatever it may be, but as of right now, definitely serious concern for her safety that's for sure."

He says one of his other daughters saw Mackenna running to the vehicle and ran after her.

"As soon as she seen her running towards this vehicle she ran back into the house. She got a brief description of the vehicle that's why it's kind of unknown what the actual vehicle is, so when she ran back in the house to grab Marilyn, the vehicle was long gone," Deslippe said.

Windsor resident Lisa Valente along with Windsorites Against Violence Everywhere are hosting a search party Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the community is asked meet at the corner of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue near the Canadian flag.

Mackenna's mother Marilyn Thibert shared a post on Facebook Tuesday night saying "Still no news!!! My heart is broken, this is an absolute nightmare. Mackenna we love you so much!!! Reach out to someone please!!!!!!"

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call Windsor police.

