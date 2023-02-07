Father of three from Windsor wins $100,000

A Windsor man is celebrating a $100,000 lottery win.

Mansoor Mansoor won the cash playing Instant Crossword Tripler.

The 55-year-old father of three says he has been playing the lottery for five years, usually playing Instant Bingo and Crossword.

"I purchased the ticket in a bit of a hurry, so I decided to scratch the bar code to check it quickly. I saw the $100,000 prize amount come up and I felt great. I was so happy and shocked," says Mansoor. "The first person I told is my wife - she was very happy for me!"

He has no plans for his winnings yet.

"I will think about it," Mansoor said. "This win feels very good."

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.